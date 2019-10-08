Related Program: 
KCBX News

Issues & Ideas: Tiny homes, horse rescue and brand management

By , & 26 minutes ago

On this week's Issues & Ideas: An expo on tiny homes is coming to San Luis Obispo on Oct. 12, focused on exploring every facet of the housing trend that's sweeping the nation. 

Anne Wyatt of Central Coast non-profit Smart Share Housing Solutions stops by to unpack all the different kinds of tiny home options out there. Also, we take a tour of a horse rescue operation in Monterey County that's helping former race horses find new careers. And, we hear the term 'branding' thrown around all the time. Sometimes it's a simple as a logo and other times: it's a whole lifestyle. Louis Camassa is the CEO of Empath, a local company that helps businesses and non-profits better understand their brand. 

Tags: 
Tiny Homes
horses
San Luis Obispo
Monterey County
marketing
branding
race horses
Redwings Horse Sanctuary
Smart Share Housing Solutions
Empath

Related Content

Issues & Ideas: Vaping, lavender and a farm-to-school lunch tray program

By & Tyler Pratt & Kerry Kline & Matt Tinoco Sep 30, 2019

On this week’s Issues & Ideas: the state's public health agency has urged Californians to stop vaping immediately, days after Governor Newsom signed an executive order aimed at curbing vaping among youth. 

Issues & Ideas: Under 40 focus, aerospace history and saving whales

By , & & Kerry Klein/KVPR & Jonathan Bastian/KCRW Sep 23, 2019

On this week’s episode of Issues & Ideas: we hear from three different San Luis Obispo groups focused on helping those under the age of 40 get more civically engaged. SLOu40, the SLO Scoop and YPNG are all working to provide community engagement for the under-40 set. 

Issues & Ideas: Nipomo Mesa air pollution, tiny libraries and serving in Vietnam during Woodstock

By Tyler Pratt Sep 17, 2019

On this week’s Issues & Ideas: 50 years ago, during the Woodstock music festival, Central Coast resident Jim Mills was serving in Vietnam. He shares memories of how he and the other troops stationed there stayed connected through music to their lives at home. Also, we have a discussion with local poet and founder of the Poetic Justice Project, Deborah Tobola, about teaching the arts to incarcerated people.