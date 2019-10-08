Issues & Ideas: Tiny homes, horse rescue and brand management

On this week's Issues & Ideas: An expo on tiny homes is coming to San Luis Obispo on Oct. 12, focused on exploring every facet of the housing trend that's sweeping the nation.

Anne Wyatt of Central Coast non-profit Smart Share Housing Solutions stops by to unpack all the different kinds of tiny home options out there. Also, we take a tour of a horse rescue operation in Monterey County that's helping former race horses find new careers. And, we hear the term 'branding' thrown around all the time. Sometimes it's a simple as a logo and other times: it's a whole lifestyle. Louis Camassa is the CEO of Empath, a local company that helps businesses and non-profits better understand their brand.