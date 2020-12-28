Related Programs: 
KCBX News
Issues and Ideas

Issues & Ideas: US fishing industry floundering, debris flow risk and the Channel Islands

By , & & Chris Nicols/CapRadio & Bettina Swigger & Michelle Loxton/KAZU & Alice Daniels/KVPR 10 minutes ago

On the December 21 edition of Issues & Ideas, we'll hear a report on how some GOP lawmakers in California—like SLO County's Jordan Cunningham—oppose business shutdowns because they say there’s no evidence they reduce COVID-19 cases or spikes. And, you’ll hear about how the pandemic is impacting the fishing industry on the Central Coast and beyond, as KCBX speaks with a Central Coast fishing industry official and two academic researchers. Lake Tahoe has finally received a measurable amount of snow, and more is forecasted, but the pandemic has buried the tourist economy there. The rainy season is upon Monterey County and because of this summer’s major wildfires, the season brings a significant risk of debris flows. We have a report on how COVID-19 has affected one Central Valley family. We’ll also hear from a San Luis Obispo business owner about current challenges and opportunities—and the risks her family took during the pandemic to help their business stay afloat. Finally, we’ll learn about a new "un-textbook" written about the Channel Islands.

Tags: 
Channel Islands
Central Coast fires
debris flows
California’s fishing industry
small businesses
Yoga
shutdowns
stay at home orders
Island Visions
SLO Yoga Center
The Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations
Halley Froehlich
Fish and Fisheries
COVID-19
Lake Tahoe
Monterey County
wildfires
central valley

Related Content

Federal investigation fails to find definitive cause of Conception dive boat fire

By Oct 20, 2020
NTSB/J. Dingham

Over a year after 34 people died in a fiery boat disaster in the Channel Islands, an official federal investigation is now complete. But the probe didn’t pinpoint definitively what started the fire aboard the Conception dive boat.

Issues & Ideas: 'Your Own Backyard,' Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance and connecting seniors

By , , & & Molly Solomon/KQED & Consuelo Meux & Jim Dantona Dec 8, 2020

On this week's edition of Issues & Ideas: Chris Lambert created the podcast "Your Own Backyard," about Kristin Smart and the nearly quarter-century-long unsolved case of her disappearance from San Luis Obispo's Cal Poly campus.

Local fishing industry sees silver lining amid coronavirus crisis

By Apr 9, 2020
David Hills/Fishypictures and David Hills Photography

The commercial salmon fishing season along the Central Coast is about to launch. California’s fishing industry is designated as essential by Governor Gavin Newsom, but their usual markets, restaurants, are all but shut down because of the coronavirus. That’s spelling trouble for local fishermen and women. Still, some believe there’s a silver lining to this crisis.