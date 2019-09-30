Issues & Ideas: Vaping, lavender and a farm-to-school lunch tray program

On this week’s Issues & Ideas: the state's public health agency has urged Californians to stop vaping immediately, days after Governor Newsom signed an executive order aimed at curbing vaping among youth.

But the Legislature has yet to pass a single law related to vaping. KVPR's Kerry Klein takes a look at the status of vaping bills.

Later, we hear about outreach efforts by social workers addressing the health needs of the homeless in the state.

Also, the San Luis Coastal school district has been purchasing local food from Central Coast farmers for its school meal program. The farm-to-lunch tray effort is aimed at supporting local, small farms and teaching kids about the fresh food all around them. The program continues to grow and is now helping other districts incorporate the local farm community into their meal plans. San Luis Coastal Unified's Food Service Director Erin Primer talks about the program, along with Jeff Wade, executive director of Slow Money SLO, a group that helps financially support local farms.

Finally, Father Ian Delinger goes on the hunt for lavender to discover how local cooks and cocktail makers are using the aromatic plant in their creations.