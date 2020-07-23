Related Programs: 
Issues & Ideas: Wildfire season, Santa Barbara history, and a SLO airport project

In this episode of Issues & Ideas: Wildfire season has arrived in California, and managers of a preserve in Monterey County are hoping to change the way communities approach wildfires. We’ll hear from a Santa Barbara historian to learn more about what was making news one hundred years ago. Bakersfield’s South High School has had a Confederate rebel for its mascot since 1957, and we’ll hear from Marcus Hicks, who, as a Black student, talks about what it was like to be in that environment. The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture brings new art exhibits to the community throughout the year, and we’ll learn about a current sculpture at what locals call Hendry's Beach. The San Luis Obispo Airport has an upcoming project to the airport's runway. The US Forest Service plans to prevent wildfires in the Los Padres National Forest by cutting down trees. And finally, we'll hear from a local tech business leader who believes “it’s high time we demand the right to open, tinker with, and repair everything we own.”

Issues & Ideas: Fire Safe Council, REACH and civil liberties

By , & Mar 18, 2020

In this episode of Issues & Ideas: Learn how the San Luis Obispo County Fire Safe Council is helping local residents better prepare for fire.

Also, hear about REACH, which is the new iteration of the Hourglass Project, a year-old "action tank" focused on forming a viable plan to create new jobs and economic development across the Central Coast. 

Journeys of Discovery: Santa Barbara movie industry predates Hollywood

By Jul 6, 2020
Moving Picture World

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Santa Barbara historian Betsy J. Green about Santa Barbara’s Flying A Studios, which was producing movies before the advent of Hollywood. Green also shares insights about the 1918 flu epidemic in Santa Barbara, and how the 1925 earthquake that destroyed numerous buildings spurred the city to mandate all city-core reconstruction projects to employ California Mission-Revival architectural motifs.

Arts Beat: 'Camouflage House' latest in SB County arts office's public installations

By Jul 14, 2020
Sarah York Rubin

If you head to the beach in Santa Barbara this summer, you might stumble upon an outdoor display by world-renowned artist Tom Fruin. His brightly-colored sculptures, made of reclaimed plexiglass, bring a new perspective to common shapes and designs.

Work begins Saturday on large new airport terminal in San Luis Obispo

By Randol White Oct 8, 2015
San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport

The airport in San Luis Obispo will break ground on a new terminal this Saturday. 

LISTEN: Big changes coming to San Luis Obispo airport

By KCBX Newsroom Oct 23, 2015

The airport in San Luis Obispo broke ground on a new terminal earlier this month. 

Expanded logging easier under proposed US Forest Service plan

By Sarah Hosseini/KQED Aug 12, 2019
USDA Forest Service

The US Forest Service is taking additional public comment this month on a controversial plan that will relax permitting for new logging and forest management projects.

Criticism, extended comment deadline for US Forest Service's Los Padres project

By Sean Flannelly Jul 17, 2020
USFS

The US Forest Service plans to help prevent wildfires in the Los Padres National Forest by cutting down trees and chaparral across a 755-acre area of the forest. The Central Coast’s congressman and environmental groups say the project is unchecked and unnecessary.