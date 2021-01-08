Job opening: KCBX News Director

Basic Function

The KCBX News Director (ND) leads the planning, production and presentation—both broadcast and digital—of all local news coverage of the Central Coast. The ND supervises news staff, freelancers and volunteer contributors, and manages the station’s news internship program as established, primarily with Cal Poly’s Journalism Department, while actively mentoring interns.

The ND also serves a community engagement function to connect with and inform the KCBX audience.

The ND reports to the program director and works in cooperation with station staff to support the station’s on-and off-air community information efforts. The ND assists with news programming decisions and news operations.

The ND has responsibility and understanding of news planning, reporting, editing and production on all station platforms. The ND helps define and maintain ethical, editorial, artistic, and technical standards for news content.

Duties

News Content Preparation & Presentation (65%): The ND plans, reports, produces and presents local news content on a regular basis and stays abreast of local news stories from Salinas to Santa Barbara. The ND typically produces a feature and several quick turn-around reports in an average week, as well as selecting stories to air from partner stations such as Capital Public Radio and KQED. The ND assigns and edits reporter stories and edits all other newsroom content pre-broadcast. The ND anchors local newscasts during All Things Considered. The ND serves as the executive editor of—and produces content for—a weekly one-hour news and issues-based radio program. The ND posts all stories to the station’s website and serves as digital editor of all locally-produced news content. The ND also seeks and cultivates diverse sources.

Department Management and Advancement (20%): The ND engages in strategic planning, budget management, personnel management (including news interns), hiring, training, record keeping, self-development and the proactive cultivation of professional partnerships and liaisons.

Community Issue Engagement (10%): The ND has daily presence in the digital identity of KCBX – on social media platforms and the station website. The ND uses all platforms to advance a community conversation around the important issues affecting the region. This occasionally includes in-person appearances that engage the community.

General Station Duties (5%): The ND helps fundraise, provides public appearances, and participates in station discussions, meetings, events, and other activities in the general support of the station mission.

Other: The ND adheres to deadlines and makes timely and effective decisions in situations requiring prompt attention. The ND is the primary content manager during times of local crisis.

Qualifications

A four-year degree in journalism—or equivalent—required. Minimum three years full time professional experience in journalism—preferably radio news. Must have strong leadership skills and the ability to train and encourage team members. Must possess effective communication and interpersonal skills, effective news judgment and self-discipline. Familiarity with public radio news programming standards and values required. The successful candidate will possess broad knowledge of local and regional issues, and have the ability to work within a live program environment and under tight time constraints. Must have training and experience in multimedia production, news writing and editing, and on-air presentation. Must have demonstrated experience in developing and producing both short and long-form radio news content. Required technical skills include superior knowledge of Google’s suite of apps, Adobe Audition audio editing software, and website management software (knowledge of Core Publisher or Grove is preferred). The ideal candidate will be savvy with various social media platforms. Ability to schedule and meet daily and long-term deadlines while dealing effectively with multiple tasks simultaneously is key.

Salary Range: $45,000-$50,000 DOE

Deadline: Need is immediate. Open until filled.

Application Instructions:

Send cover letter, résumé, audio samples of 1) your best storytelling and 2) your most recent story (e.g. a wrap, a super-spot, a feature, etc.), and links for online work to jobs@kcbx.org. Subject line should read "News Director Position"

KCBX is committed to and diversity, equity and inclusion, and abides by the following nondiscrimination policy:

KCBX provides equal employment opportunities to all qualified individuals without regard to sex, age, disability, sexual orientation, race, color, religion or any characteristic protected by law.