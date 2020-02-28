Journeys of Discovery: American-folk musician, storyteller David Holt

A summer of ‘69 road trip through southern Appalachia struck a cord with musician David Holt and determined his future as a passionate advocate for traditional American folk music and the rural story telling tradition. Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conversation with David Holt, along with some of his music and storytelling.

Holt, elected to the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame in 2016, has been nominated for nine Grammys, and winner of four. He is a sought-after performer at live concerts throughout the Southeast.

You may remember Holt as the host of the syndicated public radio show “Riverwalk Jazz,” broadcast from San Antonio, Texas. He’s appeared on numerous Nashville Network TTN shows, and spent nine years as a regular on "Hee Haw" from 1980 through 1989.

Holt was featured in the Hollywood film, "Brother Where Art Thou," and served as host of Nashville Network’s "Fire on the Mountain" and "American Music Shop." Since 2004, Holt has hosted the "Great Scenic Railways" television series airing over PBS stations across the country.

The Journeys of Discovery show featuring David Holt initially aired on August 14, 2017, and is reposted as one of a 'best-of-the-best' Journeys show that has aired over the past 30 years.

