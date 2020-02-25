Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery: Author chronicles 20th Century adventures

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conversation with author and former Hawaiian Airlines sales executive Don McPhail. McPhail’s eight decades of adventuring led him on a literary journey to distill and bring to life enthralling stories that take place throughout the 20th century, from the 1929 Stock Market Crash to the attack on Pearl Harbor to the Vietnam War era. McPhail's poignant perceptions of life in the last century are vividly brought to life in his recently-released historical-fiction books, "The Millionaire's Cruise" and "The Guest from Johannesburg." 

