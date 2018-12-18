Journeys of Discovery: Avila Valley’s organic grape farmer and winemaker Mike Sinor

Central Coast winemaker and grower Mike Sinor started working as a cellar-rat while attending Cal Poly State University back in the early 1990s. Today Sinor and his wife Cheri grow organic grapes on the old Bassi Ranch Vineyard near Avila Beach, and operate their Sinor-LaVallee tasting room in uptown Avila, located a block from the beach. Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Sinor at his processing facility.

