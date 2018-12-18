Related Programs: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Issues and Ideas

Journeys of Discovery: Avila Valley’s organic grape farmer and winemaker Mike Sinor

By 14 minutes ago

Central Coast winemaker and grower Mike Sinor started working as a cellar-rat while attending Cal Poly State University back in the early 1990s. Today Sinor and his wife Cheri grow organic grapes on the old Bassi Ranch Vineyard near Avila Beach, and operate their Sinor-LaVallee tasting room in uptown Avila, located a block from the beach. Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Sinor at his processing facility.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel show podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com. Twitter: TomCWilmer. Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer. Member of the National Press Club in Washington D.C. Underwriting support provided by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Tags: 
Central Coast Wines
Mike Sinor
Sinor-LaVallee Wines

Related Content

Santa Maria Valley’s Qupé Vineyards--a Rhône pioneer

By Feb 17, 2017
Qupé Vineyards

When winemaker Bob Lindquist started Qupé Vineyards 35 years ago, there were only four California wineries producing Syrah. Today there are more than 75 wineries in Santa Barbara County alone producing Syrah. Join Lindquist as he shares his passion as a winemaker and discover why the California Central Coast’s cool coastal climate is ideally suited for producing award-winning Rhone-style wines.  

Central Coast AVA: Jean-Pierre Wolff's full presentation on "Sustainable Viticulture"

By Jason Lopez Oct 4, 2016

This is a presentation given by Jean-Pierre Wolff on "Sustainable Viticulture" as part of the Science After Dark series of the Central Coast STEM Collaborative, recorded on April 8, 2015 at the Luis Wine Bar in San Luis Obispo, California.