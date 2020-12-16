Journeys of Discovery: Belizean private island—an ultimate COVID-safe getaway

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Cayo Espanto, a tiny Belizean isle with just seven luxury villas. The accommodations are so discretely distanced from one another that when Tiger Woods spent a week here, the neighbors had no clue until he was spotted departing on the shuttle boat.

Cayo has been humming along since 1999, attracting honeymooners, celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates and Jennifer Lawrence, as well as just plain folk seeking a once in a lifetime adventure on a dreamy private isle in the midst of paradise. Cayo Espanto is situated three miles across the water from the village of San Pedro—32 miles from Belize City Airport.

