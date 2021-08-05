Journeys of Discovery: Bell Buckle, Tennessee and the RC Cola Moon Pie Festival

Back in 1994 it was Captain Rodney’s idea to throw a big party to celebrate Chattanooga based Moon Pie’s 75th anniversary—along with RC Cola of course.

And thus was born the RC-MoonPie Festival in the tiny crossroads village of Bell Buckle, Tennessee (population 500). 27 years later the festival remains as a major event in Bell Buckle with more than 30,000 coming to the festival that of course includes the Moon Pie Throwing contest.

But wait, there’s more: there's a 10-mile run, live music, a parade, and an array of other fun activities the third Saturday in June every year.

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Bell Buckle for a chat with local legend Captain Rodney for the rest of the story.

