Journeys of Discovery: Bell Buckle, Tennessee and the RC Cola Moon Pie Festival

By 1 hour ago

Back in 1994 it was Captain Rodney’s idea to throw a big party to celebrate Chattanooga based Moon Pie’s 75th anniversary—along with RC Cola of course.

And thus was born the RC-MoonPie Festival in the tiny crossroads village of Bell Buckle, Tennessee (population 500). 27 years later the festival remains as a major event in Bell Buckle with more than 30,000 coming to the festival that of course includes the Moon Pie Throwing contest.

But wait, there’s more: there's a 10-mile run, live music, a parade, and an array of other fun activities the third Saturday in June every year.

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Bell Buckle for a chat with local legend Captain Rodney for the rest of the story.

Bell Buckle TN
RC Cola MoonPie Festival
Captain Rodney

Journeys of Discovery: Revealing nuances of producing Jack Daniel’s legendary Tennessee whiskey

By Aug 1, 2021
Ryan French

Jack Daniel’s Distillery, first opened back in 1866, claims the coveted title as Tennessee’s and America’s oldest registered distillery. Jack Daniel’s classic “Old No. 7” won its first of seven gold medals back in 1904 at the St. Louis Missouri World’s Fair.

Tom Wilmer reports from Lynchburg, Tennessee at Jack Daniel’s world headquarters for a most insightful conversation with assistant distiller Lexie Phillips. She reveals fascinating insights about the unique characteristics that make Jack Daniel’s whiskey so distinctive.

For example Jack Daniel’s coveted yeast strain has been cultured on location non-stop since Prohibition. The iron-free spring water is naturally filtered through Tennessee limestone, and locally sourced sugar maple, used in the charcoal filtration process, infuses unique, flavorful fruity and floral esters.

Come along and join Lexie Phillips at Jack Daniel’s stillhouse to discover the rest of the story.

Journeys of Discovery: Iconic dining and lodging in Nashville’s Vanderbilt-Midtown neighborhood

By Aug 3, 2021
Thomas Wilmer

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in the heart of Nashville, Tennessee for a visit at two iconic Midtown destinations. First up is a locals’ favorite dining spot--Midtown Café has been catering to locals and luminaries since 1987. We’ll stop in for a visit with general manager Doug Stevenson who’s been there with a smile on his face since 1996.

Next up is a visit with Hugh Anderson, general manager at the four-star Loews Vanderbilt Hotel, fitting located directly adjacent to Vanderbilt University and within walking distance of Music City’s attractions, including the iconic Ryman Auditorium. 

Intro & Outro music performed by Nashville musician Gabe Dixon from his album My Favorite on the Concord Music label.

Journeys of Discovery: Rural Tennessee’s 150 year-old George Dickel’s Cascade Hollow Distillery

By Jul 28, 2021
Ryan French

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer deep in the realm of Tennessee’s historic whiskey distilleries. Wilmer visits with Kelly Coleman, brand home manager, and tour guide Tori Perry at Cascade Hollow Distillery in Tullahoma, Tennessee situated just down the road from Jack Daniels.

Cascade Hollow Distillery dates from 1878 when George Dickel opened for business in nearby Coffee County, Tennessee. 

Journeys of Discovery: Robots rule at Tennessee’s new State Library & Archives

By Aug 4, 2021
Thomas Wilmer

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the Tennessee State Library & Archives in Nashville, Tennessee with State Librarian and Archivist Charles Sherrill. The new 165,000 square-foot, 3-story facility is a game changer for anyone seeking information about any nuance of Tennessee’s history via robotic access to historical documents.

The multi-story robotic retrieval system archives are so extensive that if all the historical documents were set on one linear bookshelf—it would be 26-miles long.

Journeys of Discovery: Sara Beth Urban shares insights about Tennessee Distillers Guild

By Aug 2, 2021
Ryan French

Sara Beth Urban, executive director at the Tennessee Distillers Guild shares insights about Tennessee's 32 participating distilleries. Urban also talks about the association’s advocacy to ensure and enhance the consumer’s experience while visiting destinations along the fabled Tennessee Whiskey Trail.