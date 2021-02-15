Journeys of Discovery: Carnival in Mobile Alabama--birthplace of America’s Mardi Gras celebrations

Judi Gulledge, Executive Director of the Mobile Carnival Association talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer about the past and present of Mobile's Carnival events and takes us on a tour of the Mobile Carnival Museum.

Mobile, Alabama celebrated its first Mardi Gras carnival back in 1703, years before New Orleans. Today the two-week annual affair generates more than 12,000 year round jobs supporting the Carnival, from hair dressers to float builders. Carnival is such a big deal it's a State and local holiday.

Log on to Mobile.org for up to date COVID-19 information about 2021 events.

This show was originally broadcast April 17, 2017 and is reposted as a “best-of-the-best” podcast in celebration of Journeys of Discovery’s 31t anniversary producing on-air and digital media podcasts featured on KCBX and NPR One.

