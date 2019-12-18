Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Journeys of Discovery: Community engagement at Hawaii's Donkey Mill Art Center


  • Curator Mina Elison (left) and program director Miho Morinoue (right).
    Thomas Wilmer

Art is infused with the community at The Donkey Mill Art Center, situated on a mountainside in the village of Holualoa, above Kailua-Kona on the Island of Hawaii. Housed in a repurposed coffee mill, the art center is a multipurpose facility where community engagement is the operative philosophy. From art classes for kids and adults, to art shows and musical performances, Donkey Mill Art Center is a dynamic community center and gathering hub. Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Miho Morinoue, youth program director, and Mina Elison, communications director and curator.

Big Island of Hawaii
Kona Coffee Cultural Festival
Donkey Mill Art Center
Miho Morinoue
Mina Elison
Holualoa

