Journeys of Discovery: Community engagement at Hawaii's Donkey Mill Art Center

Art is infused with the community at The Donkey Mill Art Center, situated on a mountainside in the village of Holualoa, above Kailua-Kona on the Island of Hawaii. Housed in a repurposed coffee mill, the art center is a multipurpose facility where community engagement is the operative philosophy. From art classes for kids and adults, to art shows and musical performances, Donkey Mill Art Center is a dynamic community center and gathering hub. Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Miho Morinoue, youth program director, and Mina Elison, communications director and curator.

