Journeys of Discovery: Complexities of cultural integrity in Hopi Land

COVID-19 has brought day-to-day interactions and retail commerce to a virtual standstill around the world. The Hopi and Navajo reservations have been particularly hard hit, with tribal villages and businesses shuttered.

The world keeps spinning and the tribal communities continue to function and interact via online and remote vehicles of communications. Hopefully before too long the tribal communities will return to normal and once again welcome visitors and tourists from around the world.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visited with Hopi anthropologist Micah Loma'omvaya when they both participated in the 9th annual Native American cultural Tourism Summit held at Moenkopi Inn, Tuba City, Arizona in 2013. Loma'omvaya shares insights about the world of the Hopi as he leads a backcountry tour to Coal Canyon and discusses the complexities of maintaining cultural integrity.

Loma'omvaya’s interview was originally broadcast May 31st 2013 and is reposted as a “best-of-the-best” podcast in celebration of Journeys of Discovery’s 31st anniversary producing on-air and digital media podcasts featured on KCBX and NPR One.

