Journeys of Discovery: A conversation with U.S. Army Reserve personnel at Fort Hunter Liggett

In our final installment about life on base at U.S. Army Fort Hunter Liggett in Monterey County, correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with troops assigned to full-time duty at the fort.

Located in Monterey County, California, Fort Hunter Liggett is America’s largest U.S. Army Reserve training base in area, with more than 165,000 acres of diverse terrain.

Journeys of Discovery: Military spouses, the U.S. Army’s unsung troopers

By Nov 16, 2018
Cynthia McIntyre, Fort Hunter Liggett

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Monterey County's Fort Hunter Liggett, where he visits with Augusta Vargas, wife of Sergeant Garcia. Vargas talks about the rewarding aspects of life as an Army spouse and raising a family on a remote base.  

Journeys of Discovery: Fort Hunter Liggett Fire Department

By Dec 5, 2018
Fort Hunter Liggett

Federal firefighters based at Fort Hunter Liggett in Monterey County are trained to respond to a wide array of emergencies, including range, forest and structure fires, medical emergencies, aircraft incidents and mutual aid response to the surrounding region in Lockwood Valley. Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with firefighters Greg Fryer and Jason Hall.

Journeys of Discovery: Fort Hunter Liggett—U.S. Army Reserve’s largest training base

By Sep 27, 2018
Thomas Wilmer

The United States Army’s Fort Hunter Liggett in Monterey County is larger than all of the other Army Reserve’s training installations combined, and the U.S. Army’s seventh largest training facility in geographic area.

Journeys of Discovery: Monterey County Army base namesake General Hunter Liggett

By Nov 23, 2018
Library of Congress archives

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Brian Neumann, Ph.D., a historian at the U.S. Army Center of Military History at Fort McNair in Washington D.C. Newmann talks about General Hunter Liggett, who was second-in-command of the Army’s World War 1 American Expeditionary Forces in Europe. Liggett was a visionary tactician who transformed field tactics that remain employed today.   