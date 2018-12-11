Journeys of Discovery: A conversation with U.S. Army Reserve personnel at Fort Hunter Liggett

In our final installment about life on base at U.S. Army Fort Hunter Liggett in Monterey County, correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with troops assigned to full-time duty at the fort.

Located in Monterey County, California, Fort Hunter Liggett is America’s largest U.S. Army Reserve training base in area, with more than 165,000 acres of diverse terrain.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel show podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com. Twitter: TomCWilmer. Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer. Member of the National Press Club in Washington D.C. Underwriting support provided by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.