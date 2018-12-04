Journeys of Discovery: Crafting a life with clay

For many artists, finding a way to earn a living is a proverbial struggle. Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with two artists who specialize in expressing their creativity with clay, and both have found divergent ways to make a viable living.

Pat Robison in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, underwrites his creativity via his art school and gallery, where he shows his work as well as works by artisans from around the country. Marilee Hall maintains a studio in Cookeville, Tennessee, but she primarily sells her creations at art festivals and fairs across America, from San Diego to New England.

