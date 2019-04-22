Journeys of Discovery: Deep in the heart of swamp blues Louisiana at Teddy's Juke Joint

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Louisiana's East Baton Rouge Parish, in the outback near the village of Zachary. Following a pitch-black night drive along on a gravel road, we have arrived at Teddy's Juke Joint for a visit with Lloyd Johnson Junior.

Known fondly throughout the South as Teddy, the 73-year-old has owned Teddy’s Juke Joint for the past four decades. In the past, juke joints were typically just a sparsely-decorated front room of a sharecropper’s shack, where friends congregated to sing the blues, dance the night away, and down a pint or two. These old havens for sharecroppers at one time dotted the rural countryside throughout the Deep South, but there are just a handful still operating.

