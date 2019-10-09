Journeys of Discovery: E-bikes and fat tires reinvent the neighborhood bicycle shop

The advent of battery powered e-bikes and fat tire beach cruisers—along with good old knuckle-busting maintenance and repair—helps sustain independently-owned, neighborhood bike shops. Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Morro Bay, California for a visit with Dave Shultz, owner of the The Bike Shop, to learn the rest of the story.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel show podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com. Twitter: TomCWilmer. Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer. Member of the National Press Club in Washington D.C. Underwriting support provided by the Society of St. Vincent De Paul.