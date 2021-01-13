Journeys of Discovery: Exploring blended Scotch whisky & Northern Ireland’s Bushmills Distillery

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Edinburgh, Scotland where he visits with Richard Paterson, regarded as one of the world’s foremost blenders of Scotch Whisky. Afterwards Wilmer talks with Daryl McNally at Old Bushmills Distillery, the world’s oldest licensed distillery, located along Northern Ireland’s Antrim Coast, just a wee drive from Belfast.

