Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Journeys of Discovery: Exploring Lodi and San Joaquin County's History Museum

By 1 hour ago

Join Wayne Craig with Visit Lodi and Kristina Swanson, executive director of the San Joaquin County Historical Society & Museum and Phillip Merlo, director of education. Lodi and the surrounding area has been an integral part of California’s agricultural endeavors since the dawning days of the Gold Rush.

In addition to Lodi’s long history as a premier grape growing region it's also an ideal destination for outdoor enthusiasts—from biking and hiking to kayaking on lakes and rivers. Lodi is a strategic base camp for explorations of nearby Gold Country destinations, Yosemite and Lake Tahoe.

Tags: 
Lodi California
Kristina Swanson
San Joaquin County Historical Society & Museum
Wayne Craig
Phillip Merlo

Related Content

Journeys of Discovery: Culinary star crafts farm-fresh cuisine in Lodi

By Dec 2, 2019
Thomas Wilmer

Chef Bradley Ogden’s stellar career includes more than fifteen international culinary awards including 2004 Restaurant of the Year for his Bradley Ogden at Ceasars Palace in Las Vegas, and “Best California Chef” bestowed by the James Beard Foundation. Even though Ogden remains involved in the management of Marin’s Lark Creek Inn and One Market Street in San Francisco, Ogden is now based in Lodi, where he is culinary director at Wine & Roses Inn and Resort. Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conversation with Ogden about his passion for sourcing farm fresh Lodi produce, and some creative ways he has served red meat with white wine and red wine with fish.

Journeys of Discovery: It’s "Freakshow" time at Lodi’s Michael David Winery

By Nov 21, 2019
Thomas Wilmer

The Phillips family homesteaded in Lodi, California shortly after the conclusion of the Civil War. Fruits, vegetables and grapes were staple family crops for decades. The Phillips' roadside fresh produce stand remains a Lodi destination, but its shelves and bins are equally weighted with the family’s wines

Journeys of Discovery: Mettler Family Vineyards—from vine to wine for 100 years

By Nov 18, 2019

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Lodi, California, where he visits with Larry Mettler and his daughter Kim Mettler Ealls at Mettler Family Vineyards. In addition to producing a wide array of wines, the family farms more than 2,000 acres of grapes. In addition to winemaking duties at Mettler and nearby Michael David Winery, son Adam Mettler was the recipient of Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s prestigious 2018 Winemaker of the Year award.

Journeys of Discovery: Iberian varieties at Lodi's Bokisch Vineyards

By Nov 14, 2019
Thomas Wilmer

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Lodi, California, where he visits with Markus and Liz Bokisch at Bokisch Vineyards. Proclaimed the 2019 Winery of the Year by Visit Lodi Conference and Visitors Bureau, Bokisch has evolved the region’s wine lexicon with award-winning Iberian grape varieties including Albarino, Garnacha and Tempranillo. Bokisch is the largest organic grape grower in the Lodi AVA (American Viticultural Area) with more than 400 acres under cultivation.

Pietro’s Trattoria a Lodi, California favorite

By Feb 23, 2018
Pete Murdaca in the kitchen at Pietro's in Lodi, California
Pietro's Trattoria

Pietro’s has been a favorite with Lodi, California locals since the Italian eatery for three decades. Family owned by Jim and Annette Murdaca, I stopped in for a visit with their son, Chef Pete who spent a year and a half learning the craft as an stagiaire (intern) in Calabria and Parma Southern Italy. 

Journeys of Discovery: Lodi’s organic Zinfandel artisans

By Oct 25, 2018
Thomas Wilmer

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Lodi wine pioneers, Heather Pyle-Lucas and David Lucas, at their historic ZinStar Vineyards. The Lucas’ have been crafting award-winning Zinfandel since 1978, when their winery was one of three in the entire Lodi American Viticultural Area (AVA). Today there are 86 wineries in the region that’s been dubbed the Zinfandel Capital of the World.