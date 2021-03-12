Journeys of Discovery: Exploring Lodi and San Joaquin County's History Museum

Join Wayne Craig with Visit Lodi and Kristina Swanson, executive director of the San Joaquin County Historical Society & Museum and Phillip Merlo, director of education. Lodi and the surrounding area has been an integral part of California’s agricultural endeavors since the dawning days of the Gold Rush.

In addition to Lodi’s long history as a premier grape growing region it's also an ideal destination for outdoor enthusiasts—from biking and hiking to kayaking on lakes and rivers. Lodi is a strategic base camp for explorations of nearby Gold Country destinations, Yosemite and Lake Tahoe.