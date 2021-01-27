Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery: Exploring Milwaukee’s Harley-Davidson Museum & history

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Join Jim Fricke, Curatorial Director at the 130,000 square-foot Harley Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as he shares highlights of the legendary motorcycle’s 117-year history.

The first Harley was introduced in 1903. By 1920 Harley-Davidson was the world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer with dealers in 67 countries. Discover how the motorcycle’s role in WWI and WWII propelled the legend of the Harley. 

This show was originally broadcast August, 3. 2017 and is reposted as a “best-of-the-best” podcast in celebration of Journeys of Discovery’s 31st anniversary producing on-air and digital media podcasts featured on KCBX and NPR One.

