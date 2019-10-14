Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Journeys of Discovery: exploring northwest Tennessee



Reelfoot Lake State Park, located in the northwest corner of Tennessee, is a unique wildlife haven. Tennessee State Parks naturalist David Haggard shares the inside scoop about things to do and see on and around the lake. We’ll then join Michael Hayes, owner of Blue Bank Resort, who shares his family’s multi-generational history of living and working on the lake since the 1880s.

