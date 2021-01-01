Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Journeys of Discovery: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Alabama architectural treasure

By 1 hour ago
  • Frank Lloyd Wright's prototypical USONIAN residence in Florence, Alabama with its distinctive carport.
    Frank Lloyd Wright's prototypical USONIAN residence in Florence, Alabama with its distinctive carport.
    Thomas Wilmer

Sixty years after his passing, Frank Lloyd Wright remains America’s seminal architect. Born on the heels of the Civil War, Wright produced residential and commercial projects until his passing in 1959. A game changing commission was Wright’s Rosenbaum residence, built in 1939 in Florence, Alabama.

Even though America was still in the midst of the Great Depression, visionaries like Wright and his clients, such as the Rosenbaum family, were taking the long view and did not let the economy stop them from dreaming and actualizing their visions.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at Wright’s Rosenbaum residence for a conversation with architect and Wright aficionado Robert Whitten for the rest of the story.

Whitten shares insights about how the Alabama home served as a trendsetter in Wright’s vision for affordable USONIAN homes across America, and speaks fondly of his lifelong relationship with the Rosenbaums and their home.

The Rosenbaum residence is now owned by the city and it’s open year-round for public tours.

Wright was motivated to develop affordable housing for the common folk. Dubbed USONIAN (United States North America) homes, he predicated his designs on simple, cost effective building practices such as single story construction, concrete foundations, efficient square footage, no attics, no basements, radiant heating along with passive solar orientation, ample use of natural light and minimal interior walls.

This show is the fifth in a multi-part series showcasing Nashville's Big Back Yard--an economic and tourism initiative focused on rural destinations in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and Alabama's Shoals Region.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show,  Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, iheartRadio, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com. Twitter: TomCWilmer. Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer. Underwriting support provided by The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, and Honolulu based, Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative.

Tags: 
Frank Lloyd Wright
Alabama
Florence Alabama
Robert Whitten
USONIAN
Nashville's Big Back Yard

Related Content

Journeys of Discovery: Exploring Nashville’s big backyard

By Dec 28, 2020
Nashvillesbigbackyard.org

Nashville’s Big Back Yard, an economic and tourism initiative focused on a natural watershed region wending through the Natchez Trace National Parkway, features 12 rural communities. Leiper’s Fork is the northern anchor, not too far from Nashville. The Big Back Yard journey traverses Tennessee’s southwest quarter down into Alabama’s legendary Shoals region—the mother ship of American music.

Journeys of Discovery: The Muscle Shoals sound and Alabama’s Music Hall of Fame

By Dec 30, 2020
Thomas Wilmer

In the third podcast installment exploring Nashville’s Big Back Yard, we’ll stop in at the legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studios in Sheffield, Alabama. The studio opened in 1969 and was quickly marking up the charts with number one hits by the Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Wilson Pickett, Linda Rondstadt, Rod Stewart, Paul Simon and many more legendary recording artists.

Next up is a visit with Sandra Burroughs, executive director of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in Tuscumbia, Alabama. Burroughs is also mayor of the nearby village of Lexington, Alabama and she couldn’t resist sharing funny anecdotes about her mayoral duties in the town of 850 residents.

Journeys of Discovery: Alabama's Shoals Region—birthplace of America’s soundtrack

By Dec 29, 2020
Thomas Wilmer

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Florence, Alabama for a conversation with two key players in the Shoals’ regional economic development. Afterwards we’ll visit with Rodney Hall, the son of Rick Hall, founder of the legendary Fame Studios. We'll also meet up with Spencer Coats, Hall’s studio manager.

Journeys of Discovery: GMANE--Alabama’s hip-hop rapper rocks

By Dec 31, 2020
GMANE music

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Florence, Alabama for a conversation with rapper GMANE (a.k.a. Geoffrey Keith Robinson). Music and hip-hop rap have been an integral part of GMANE’s life since he was a kid in rural Alabama.

Making his mark in the 1990s, on the independent Slave Kamp Music label, GMANE’s popularity led him on a European tour to Sweden and Denmark.