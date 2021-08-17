Journeys of Discovery: Franz Wisner’s NY Times bestseller Honeymoon With My Brother

After Franz Wisner got dumped at the altar he turned his wedding disaster into a career. Author of the New York Times bestselling book Honeymoon with My Brother and How the World Makes Love, Wisner has shared his stories on Oprah, the Today Show, NPR's All Things Considered, Vanity Fair, USA Today, and media outlets worldwide.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer met with Franz at a coffee shop in Cayucos, California to talk about his books, his travels, and what it's like to be a professional jilted groom." When not writing, Wisner teaches brand storytelling and memoir writing at literary seminars and universities around the country. Wisner also runs a storytelling consultancy The Bestsellers Group that helps people pen their own stories. This show was originally broadcast May 19, 2017 and is reposted as a Best-of-the-Best Journeys of Discovery podcast.

