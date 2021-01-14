Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Journeys of Discovery: Full STEAM ahead for purposeful learning

By 1 hour ago
  • Dr. Ryan Jackson, educator at Tennessee's Mt. Pleasant Arts Innovation Zone.
    Dr. Ryan Jackson, educator at Tennessee's Mt. Pleasant Arts Innovation Zone.
    Thomas Wilmer

Principal Dr. Ryan Jackson shares with correspondent Tom Wilmer how Tennessee’s Mt Pleasant Arts Innovation Zone preK-12 educational model benefits student’s educational goals by infusing Art into S.T.E.M.

Learning comes alive, as students passionately work on curricular projects ranging from creating NASA-mentored self-sustaining habitats on Mars, to building/selling tiny houses that can result in various trade certifications at completion.

Gone is the “sit and listen” drudgery, replaced by the vibrancy of “think and do”, resulting in kids’ genuine ownership of their educational journeys. 

Click here to listen to Dr. Ryan's TEDX talk

The Dr. Jackson STEAM education show is the 12th in a multi-part series showcasing Nashville’s Big Back Yard--an economic and tourism initiative that encompasses the Natchez Trace National Parkway in Tennessee’s southwest quarter down to the Shoals Region in Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show,  Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory,  Apple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com. Twitter: TomCWilmer. Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer. Underwriting support provided by The Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Tags: 
Dr. Ryan Jackson
steam
Mt. Pleasant Arts Innovation Zone
Nashville's Big Back Yard
Natchez Trace Parkway

Related Content

Journeys of Discovery: Hohenwald, Tennessee’s legendary 1970’s counter-culture “Farm” still rocks

By Jan 12, 2021
Amazon.com

Tom Reed came to Hohenwald, Tennessee back in 1971 as a vanguard member of a commune dubbed "The Farm”. Hundreds of hippies arrived in their vans and more than 80 school busses adorned with banners proclaiming “Out to Save the World”. They purchased 1,750 acres and settled in, and the Farm is still thriving in the Hohenwald, Tennessee countryside.

Journeys of Discovery: Exploring Amber Falls Winery in the heart of Tennessee’s Natchez Trace

By Jan 5, 2021
Thomas Wilmer

Amber Falls Winery and Cellars, situated close to the Natchez Trace National Parkway, is just 17 minutes away from the town of Hohenwald and an hour and a quarter to downtown Nashville. In addition to a tasting room with retail sales and outdoor live-music events scheduled throughout the year, cottages adjacent to the winery are available for overnight stays.

Journeys of Discovery: Architectural restoration revitalizes downtown Linden, Tennessee.

By Jan 3, 2021
Commodore Hotel Linden, Tennessee

Correspondent Tom Wilmer continues his exploration of Tennessee’s rural communities where modern pioneers invest in and restore historic downtown buildings and along the way infuse new economic life and vitality in the rural communities.

Journeys of Discovery: Leiper’s Fork Distillery--homage to spirit of Natchez Trace pioneers

By Jan 11, 2021
Thomas Wilmer

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Lee Kennedy, owner of Leiper’s Fork Distillery located on the outskirts of uptown Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee. Kennedy shares insights about producing Tennessee whiskey and bourbon, events at the distillery and the process of growing his elixir’s market distribution.