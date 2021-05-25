Journeys of Discovery: The future is present at Tampa’s virtual Vū Studio

Vū Studio is a cutting-edge, trendsetting 30,000 square foot virtual video production studio located in Tampa, FL. Join correspondent Tom Wilmer and associate producer Jennifer Simonson for a conversation with three-time Grammy award-winning director and Vū CEO Tim Moore.

Moore shares fascinating insights about his virtual video production studio, employing Experiential Reality—the frontier iteration beyond AR and VR technology that includes motion control robotics and advanced motion capture technology.

