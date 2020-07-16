Journeys of Discovery: Green Bay’s historic wooden roller coaster and Packer’s football, of course

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he explores why Green Bay Packers fans, self-proclaimed “cheeseheads," are among the most passionate in the entire NFL. Wilmer also explores the Green Bay Botanical Gardens, the National Railroad Museum, Bay Beach Amusement Park (where classic rides like the tilt-o-whirl cost just twenty five cents), and the Green Bay Boohyah Collegiate League baseball team.

He also explores the upscale Lodge Kohler, adjacent to Lambeau Field, owned by the Kohler family—longtime Wisconsin-based manufacturers of Kohler kitchen and bath fixtures.

Click here for Green Bay's Bay Beach Amusement Park video teaser

This show was originally broadcast July 3, 2019 and is reposted as a “best-of-the-best” podcast in celebration of Journeys of Discovery’s 30th anniversary producing on-air and digital media podcasts featured on KCBX and NPR One.

