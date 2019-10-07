Journeys of Discovery: Greensboro's most green hotel

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from the Proximity Hotel in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he visits with owner-partner Dennis Quaintance. The Proximity, the first Platinum LEED-certified green hotel in America. According to the U.S. Green Building Council, LEED certification provides "independent verification of a building or neighborhood’s green features, allowing for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of resource-efficient, high-performing, healthy, cost-effective buildings."

The Proximity Hotel has the first elevator system in the United States that generates electricity; the hotel restaurant’s refrigeration system runs on geothermal energy; and the hotel uses 30% less water consumption via high-efficiency Kohler toilets. In November 2016, the Proximity became one of the few 100% employee-owned hotel companies in America.

