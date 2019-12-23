Journeys of Discovery: Hawaii’s Greenwell Farms—producing Kona coffee since 1850

Henry Nicholas Greenwell started a family citrus and coffee farm in Kealakekua on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1850. Greenwell Farms’ first award dates from 1873 when Henry Greenwell's coffee received an award of recognition at the World’s Fair in Vienna, Austria. Today great, great grandson Tommy Greenwell's family is revered as the OG of Hawaii’s Kona coffee farmers. Correspondent Tom Wilmer recently spent the day with Greenwell at his coffee plantation, so come along and join the conversation about the family’s history and Greenwell’s evolution into high-tech farming, where artificial intelligence is ushering a new era in harvesting and processing coffee beans.

