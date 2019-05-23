Journeys of Discovery: Hawaiian Island resort marketing arsenal includes drone technology

Casey Anderson, senior marketing manager at Hilton Waikoloa Village on the island of Hawaii, shares insights about the fast-changing landscape of social media marketing platforms with correspondent Tom Wilmer.

Anderson has received numerous industry accolades, including winner of Hilton Hotels & Resorts’ global “Best Use of Social Media” award three years in a row, and Hilton Worldwide’s “2018 Hotel Marketing & e-Commerce Marketing Person of the Year” finalist.

Anderson’s arsenal of social media platforms includes becoming an FFA-certified drone pilot to provide unique perspectives. He was featured in a 2018 Honolulu Star Advertiser article about the use of drone technology to counter sensationalized news reports about the volcanic eruptions on the Big Island of Hawaii.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel show podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com. Twitter: TomCWilmer. Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer. Member of the National Press Club in Washington D.C. Underwriting support provided by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.