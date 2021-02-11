Journeys of Discovery: Heavenly Hawaiian Kona Coffee’s distinctive, unique characteristics

In conjunction with the Kona Coffee Cultural Festival, correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Dave Bateman, Kona coffee industry expert, lecturer and owner of Heavenly Hawaiian Kona Coffee Farms on the Island of Hawaii.

Located high on a mountainside above Kailua-Kona, Bateman farms estate-grown beans, operates the popular Konalani Coffee Bar and an enticing vacation rental.

This show was originally broadcast December 28, 2019 and is reposted as a “best-of-the-best” podcast in celebration of Journeys of Discovery’s 31st anniversary producing on-air and digital media podcasts featured on KCBX and NPR One.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel show podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, iHeartRadio, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com. Twitter: TomCWilmer. Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer. Member of the National Press Club in Washington D.C. Underwriting support provided by the Society of St. Vincent De Paul.