Journeys of Discovery: Heavenly Hawaiian Kona Coffee's distinctive, unique characteristics

In conjunction with the Kona Coffee Cultural Festival, correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Dave Bateman, Kona coffee industry expert, lecturer and owner of Heavenly Hawaiian Kona Coffee Farms on the Island of Hawaii.

Located high on a mountainside above Kailua-Kona, Bateman farms estate-grown beans, operates the popular Konalani Coffee Bar and an enticing vacation rental.

This show was originally broadcast December 28, 2019 and is reposted as a “best-of-the-best” podcast in celebration of Journeys of Discovery’s 31st anniversary producing on-air and digital media podcasts featured on KCBX and NPR One.

Kona Coffee Cultural Festival
Heavenly Hawaiian Kona Coffee Farms
Dave Bateman
Island of Hawaii

