Journeys of Discovery: Hot Spring’s legendary Deluca’s Pizzaria and McClard’s timeless Barbeque

Tucked away on a side street in downtown Hot Springs, Deluca’s Pizzeria repeatedly wins rave reviews for their homemade pizzas. Chef and owner, Anthony Valinoti regularly wins accolades including one of Arkansas’s ten best Pizzas and consistently number one in Hot Springs. Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at Deluca’s for a visit with chef Valinoti.

Back in 1928 Alex and Alice McClard opened a Hot Springs motor court where they served goat with a killer barbeque sauce. Goat is no longer on the menu at McClard’s Barbeque but 92 years later the diner, and the legendary barbeque sauce remains as a must do Hot Springs experience.

McClard's has remained as a mandatory stop for President Bill Clinton since he was a student at Hot Springs High. When Al Roker stopped in for dinner, he loved McClard’s so much he raved about it on his NBC network show which further propelled the legend of McClard’s. Join Alex and Alice McClard’s great grandson, Scott McClard for the rest of the story.

This show was originally broadcast October 16, 2020 and is reposted as a “best-of-the-best” podcast in celebration of Journeys of Discovery’s 31st anniversary producing on-air and digital media podcasts featured on KCBX and NPR One.

