Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Journeys of Discovery: Iconic dining and lodging in Nashville’s Vanderbilt-Midtown neighborhood

By 51 minutes ago
  • Doug Stevenson, general manager at Nashville, Tennessee's iconic Midtown Cafe.
    View Slideshow 1 of 5
    Doug Stevenson, general manager at Nashville, Tennessee's iconic Midtown Cafe.
    Thomas Wilmer
  • Hugh Anderson general manager at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.
    View Slideshow 2 of 5
    Hugh Anderson general manager at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.
    Thomas Wilmer
  • The totally unpretentious Midtown Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee is graced with a totally unpretentious facade but inside abounds with gourmet delights.
    View Slideshow 3 of 5
    The totally unpretentious Midtown Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee is graced with a totally unpretentious facade but inside abounds with gourmet delights.
    Thomas Wilmer
  • Loews Vanderbilt Nashville front entry signage.
    View Slideshow 4 of 5
    Loews Vanderbilt Nashville front entry signage.
    Thomas Wilmer
  • The legendary Ryman Auditorium has graced downtown Nashville, Tennessee since the 1890s but it is now surrounded by modern high-rise architecture.
    View Slideshow 5 of 5
    The legendary Ryman Auditorium has graced downtown Nashville, Tennessee since the 1890s but it is now surrounded by modern high-rise architecture.
    Thomas Wilmer

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in the heart of Nashville, Tennessee for a visit at two iconic Midtown destinations. First up is a locals’ favorite dining spot--Midtown Café has been catering to locals and luminaries since 1987. We’ll stop in for a visit with general manager Doug Stevenson who’s been there with a smile on his face since 1996.

Next up is a visit with Hugh Anderson, general manager at the four-star Loews Vanderbilt Hotel, fitting located directly adjacent to Vanderbilt University and within walking distance of Music City’s attractions, including the iconic Ryman Auditorium. 

Intro & Outro music performed by Nashville musician Gabe Dixon from his album My Favorite on the Concord Music label.

Underwriting support for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryiHeartRadioApple Podcast.

Tags: 
Nashville
Midtown Cafe Nashville
Loews Vanderbilt Hotel
Tennessee Tourism

Related Content

Journeys of Discovery: Tennessee Tourism recharges travel with 10,000 airline vouchers

By Jul 14, 2021
Tennessee Tourism

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Mark Ezell, Tennessee Commissioner of Tourist Development. As an enticing inducement to stimulate travelers to experience not only the allures of Nashville but the myriad outdoor experiences around the state, 10,000 $250 airline vouchers are up for grabs as an integral part of the state’s “Tennessee on Me” tourism initiative.

Come along and join Ezell as he shares the incredible litany of things to do and see across the state, from city experiences including Memphis, Chattanooga, and of course Nashville, to an incredible array of outdoor activities.

Journeys of Discovery: Exploring Nashville’s big backyard

By Dec 28, 2020
Nashvillesbigbackyard.org

Nashville’s Big Back Yard, an economic and tourism initiative focused on a natural watershed region wending through the Natchez Trace National Parkway, features 12 rural communities. Leiper’s Fork is the northern anchor, not too far from Nashville. The Big Back Yard journey traverses Tennessee’s southwest quarter down into Alabama’s legendary Shoals region—the mother ship of American music.

Nashville's Big Back Yard non-profit economic initiative

By Mar 31, 2021

Nashville's Big Back Yard, an economic and tourism initiative focused on a natural watershed region wending through the Natchez Trace National Parkway, features 12 rural communities. Leiper's Fork is the northern anchor, not far from Nashville. The Big Back Yard journey traverses Tennessee's southwest Quarter down to Alabama's legendary Shoals region--the mother ship of American Music.

Journeys of Discovery: Maggie Vaughn, Tennessee’s Poet-Laureate rocking for 26 years

By Jul 18, 2021
Ryan French

Join Tennessee’s poetic maven, “Maggie” Margaret Britton Vaughn at her home in the village of Bell Buckle where she waxes eloquent about her immersive, creative life in Tennessee with correspondent Tom Wilmer.

The diversity of her artistic expressions include decades of writing lyrics for Nashville Country stars including Ernest Tubb, Charley Weaver and Loretta Lynn.

Her lifelong friendship with Minnie Pearl remains as one of her true creative treasures…along with a lifelong adoration for Nashville’s “Mother Church”—The Ryman Auditorium.

Ms. Vaughn is celebrating her 26th year as the state of Tennessee’s official Poet Laureate. Close to her heart is her Bicentennial poem written back in 1996 that remains today as fresh and timeless as yesterday.

Come along and join Ms. Vaughn for a riveting and hilarious hour of tales her amazing 83-year journey chronicling a passionate love for life in the south.

Journeys of Discovery: Rural Tennessee’s 150 year-old George Dickel’s Cascade Hollow Distillery

By Jul 28, 2021
Ryan French

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer deep in the realm of Tennessee’s historic whiskey distilleries. Wilmer visits with Kelly Coleman, brand home manager, and tour guide Tori Perry at Cascade Hollow Distillery in Tullahoma, Tennessee situated just down the road from Jack Daniels.

Cascade Hollow Distillery dates from 1878 when George Dickel opened for business in nearby Coffee County, Tennessee. 