Journeys of Discovery: Iconic dining and lodging in Nashville’s Vanderbilt-Midtown neighborhood

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in the heart of Nashville, Tennessee for a visit at two iconic Midtown destinations. First up is a locals’ favorite dining spot--Midtown Café has been catering to locals and luminaries since 1987. We’ll stop in for a visit with general manager Doug Stevenson who’s been there with a smile on his face since 1996.

Next up is a visit with Hugh Anderson, general manager at the four-star Loews Vanderbilt Hotel, fitting located directly adjacent to Vanderbilt University and within walking distance of Music City’s attractions, including the iconic Ryman Auditorium.

Intro & Outro music performed by Nashville musician Gabe Dixon from his album My Favorite on the Concord Music label.

Underwriting support for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

