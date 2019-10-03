Journeys of Discovery: Imagineering the future at Greensboro, North Carolina’s Battleground Park

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from the Greensboro, North Carolina for an in-depth conversation with the Greensboro Battleground Parks District imagineers. Wilmer conducts a round-table conversation with Chris Wilson, Assistant City Manager, City of Greensboro; Nasha McCray, Director of Parks and Recreation; Greensboro Science Center staffers: Beth Hemphill, COO; Ron Settle, Director of Innovative Technology and Interpretation; Beth Almy, Director of Creative Services; and Martha Regester, VP of Education. The 400-acre Battleground Park includes a zoo, an inland aquarium, a giant carousel and the adjacent Guilford Courthouse National Military Park.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel show podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com iheartRadio Twitter: TomCWilmer. Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer. Member of the National Press Club in Washington D.C. Underwriting support provided by the Society of St. Vincent De Paul.