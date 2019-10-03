Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Journeys of Discovery: Imagineering the future at Greensboro, North Carolina’s Battleground Park

By 46 seconds ago
  • Ron Settle (left), Director of Innovative Technology and Interpretation at the Greensboro, North Carolina Science Center shows correspondent Tom Wilmer facility highlights.
    Ron Settle (left), Director of Innovative Technology and Interpretation at the Greensboro, North Carolina Science Center shows correspondent Tom Wilmer facility highlights.
    Randi Hair

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from the Greensboro, North Carolina for an in-depth conversation with the Greensboro Battleground Parks District imagineers. Wilmer conducts a round-table conversation with Chris Wilson, Assistant City Manager, City of Greensboro; Nasha McCray, Director of Parks and Recreation; Greensboro Science Center staffers: Beth Hemphill, COO; Ron Settle, Director of Innovative Technology and Interpretation; Beth Almy, Director of Creative Services; and Martha Regester, VP of Education. The 400-acre Battleground Park includes a zoo, an inland aquarium, a giant carousel and the adjacent Guilford Courthouse National Military Park.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel show podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com iheartRadio Twitter: TomCWilmer. Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer. Member of the National Press Club in Washington D.C. Underwriting support provided by the Society of St. Vincent De Paul.

Tags: 
Greensboro North Carolina
Greensboro Science Center
Battleground Parks District
Guilford Courthouse National Military Park

Related Content

Journeys of Discovery: Greensboro musicians unite to end poverty

By Sep 16, 2019
Randi Hair

In this segment, correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Grammy-winning producer Andreao 'Fanatic' Heard in Greensboro, North Carolina. They talk about the newly-released album, "Artists United to End Poverty," co-produced with Thomas 'JT' Johnson, Reynard Pringle and Michael Cottingham. The album features a breadth of musical idioms performed by 51 Greensboro regional artists, and album sale proceeds go directly to United Way of Greater Greensboro's quest to end poverty. Heard is founder of the non-profit Culture Pushers, which advocates for the creative community through financial assistance, counseling, wellness, and access to industry mentorship experts.

 

Journeys of Discovery: honoring America's sit-in movement

By Sep 30, 2019
Randi Hair

The International Civil Rights Center & Museum preserves and showcases the legacy and significance of the Greensboro, North Carolina Woolworth sit-ins. Four young African American students at North Carolina A&T State University sat at a “whites only” counter inside the Woolworth restaurant on February 1, 1960. The nonviolent sit-in served as a major milestone of the civil rights movement and inspired sit-in demonstrations across the country. Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with John Swaine, CEO at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in downtown Greensboro.