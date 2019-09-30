Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Journeys of Discovery: International Civil Rights Center & Museum Honors America's Sit-In Movement

  • The International Civil Rights Center & Museum is located in the old F.W. Woolworth building in downtown Greensbooro, North Carolina.
  • John Swaine CEO (left) at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer
The International Civil Rights Center & Museum preserves and showcases the legacy and significance of the Greensboro, North Carolina Woolworth sit-in. Four young African-American A&T State College students sat at a “Whites Only” counter inside the Woolworth restaurant on February 1st, 1960. The non-violent sit-in served as a major milestone of the civil rights movement and inspired sit-in demonstrations across the country. Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with John Swaine, CEO at The International Civil Rights Center & Museum in downtown Greensboro.

civil rights
National Civil Rights Museum
F.W. Woolworth sit-in
John Swaine
Greensboro North Carolina
sit-in movement
social justice

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Faith Morris, chief marketing and external affairs officer at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee.

In this segment, correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Grammy-winning producer Andreao 'Fanatic' Heard in Greensboro, North Carolina. They talk about the newly-released album, "Artists United to End Poverty," co-produced with Thomas 'JT' Johnson, Reynard Pringle and Michael Cottingham. The album features a breadth of musical idioms performed by 51 Greensboro regional artists, and album sale proceeds go directly to United Way of Greater Greensboro's quest to end poverty. Heard is founder of the non-profit Culture Pushers, which advocates for the creative community through financial assistance, counseling, wellness, and access to industry mentorship experts.

 

How far have we traveled down the road to equality for all? In honor of Black History month and the contributions of African Americans in shaping the United States, listen for a conversation with host Elizabeth Barrett and her guests—a social activist in high school and a retired military veteran with ties to the civil rights movement—about their generational perspectives regarding the state of freedom and justice in America. They consider how we got here and where we’re going.