Journeys of Discovery: International Civil Rights Center & Museum Honors America's Sit-In Movement

The International Civil Rights Center & Museum preserves and showcases the legacy and significance of the Greensboro, North Carolina Woolworth sit-in. Four young African-American A&T State College students sat at a “Whites Only” counter inside the Woolworth restaurant on February 1st, 1960. The non-violent sit-in served as a major milestone of the civil rights movement and inspired sit-in demonstrations across the country. Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with John Swaine, CEO at The International Civil Rights Center & Museum in downtown Greensboro.

