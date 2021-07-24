Journeys of Discovery: Life saving Paws for Patriots

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Tampa, Florida where he learns about the life-saving mission of Southeastern Guide Dogs and their adjunct Paws for Patriots.

Bobby Newman, owner of J.C. Newman Cigar Company in Ybor City, and board member of Southeastern Guide Dogs, shares fascinating insights with Wilmer and Tampa Bay Economic Development Council representative, Laura Fontanills about the two-year process of training guide dogs.

Southeastern Guide Dogs school their K-9 pupils to serve as guide dogs, service dogs, emotional support dogs, facility therapy dogs and Gold Star family dogs.

Newman notes that to date the suicide rate is zero among PTSD veterans who have partnered with a service dog. Statistically, 22 PTSD veterans commit suicide every day. Come along and join Newman in Ybor City to learn the rest of the story.

