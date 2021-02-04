Journeys of Discovery: Loraine Motel in Memphis lives on as National Civil Rights Museum

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Faith Morris, chief marketing and external affairs officer at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee. Morris shares insights about America’s 400-year history of racism and the evolution of the civil rights movement. She also shares insights about the era of slavery, Jim Crow laws, the Green Book, civil rights leaders from Harriet Tubman to Martin Luther King, and how institutional racism continues as a part of American culture today.

March 3, 1968 Martin Luther King delivered his last speech at the Mason Temple in Memphis, Tennessee.

6:01 p.m., April 4th 1968--Martin Luther King was assassinated at the Loraine Motel in Memphis.

Twenty-three years later the National Civil Rights Museum was unveiled and it has continued unabated to showcase and teach the history and legacy of civil rights.

