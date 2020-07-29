Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Journeys of Discovery: Mark Twain called Louisiana's capitol “the ugliest thing on the Mississippi”

By 1 hour ago

Mark Twain was reputed to say that Louisiana’s state capitol was “the ugliest thing on the Mississippi.” Maybe it’s a matter of time and distance, but today lots of people think the former capitol building in Baton Rouge is extraordinarily enchanting, with powerful neo-Gothic medieval castle motifs accented with twin crenellated turrets.

This show was originally broadcast May 9, 2019 and is reposted as a “best-of-the-best” podcast in celebration of Journeys of Discovery’s 30th anniversary producing on-air and digital media podcasts featured on KCBX and NPR One.

The state government eventually outgrew the old capitol, and under the guidance of Governor Huey Long, legislators moved in to a new building in 1932.

 

Today the former state capitol building is a national historic landmark and functions as Louisiana’s official museum of political history. Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Mary Durusau, museum division director with the Louisiana Office of the Secretary of State.

 

Adjacent to the old capitol, berthed on the Mississippi River, is the naval destroyer USS Kiddwhich saw heavy action in World War II. In 1982 she was towed to Baton Rouge, where the Kidd now serves as a living memorial open to the public—the only surviving World War II U.S. naval destroyer that was never modernized and retains its circa-1945 appearance and armament. The USS Kidd has a starring role in the movie Greyhound released in 2020.

 

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel show podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple PodcastiHeartRadio, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com. Twitter: TomCWilmer. Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer. Member of the National Press Club in Washington D.C. Underwriting support provided by Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative, and the Society of St. Vincent De Paul.

Tags: 
USS Kidd
Movie Greyhound
Louisiana old state capital
Mary Durusau
Tim NesSmith
Neo-gothic architecture
Baton Rouge Louisiana

Related Content

Journeys of Discovery: Swamp blues, juke joints & the Baton Rouge Blues Festival

By Apr 18, 2019
Randi Hair

The Baton Rouge Blues Festival has been an annual affair for 25 years. The two-day event attracts more than twenty thousand passionate fans, and as a metaphor for the community’s engaged spirit, it’s free of charge. 

Journeys of Discovery: Baton Rouge cuisine from po' boys, crawdads and pho to a Food Network star

By Apr 29, 2019
Thomas Wilmer

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana food scene offers an array of culinary delights, from classic po' boy sandwiches to trend-setting venues serving up Asian street food and exotic tacos created by a Food Network star. Join correspondent Tom Wilmer as he explores Baton Rouge's diverse dining scene.

Journeys of Discovery: Baton Rouge’s life affirming libraries

By May 1, 2019
Randi Hair

Louisiana's East Baton Rouge Parish Library has come a long way since its founding in 1939 with a collection of second-hand donated books. Today the card catalogs are long gone, and the library’s collection now includes more than two million items serving more than 325,000 registered borrowers. Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Mary Stein, assistant library director.