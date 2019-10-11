Journeys of Discovery: Memphis music legend Booker T. Jones

Memphis, Tennessee, native Booker T. Jones started playing the piano as a toddler, and began singing in his church choir as a six year-old. With the release of “Green Onions” in 1962, Booker T. & the M.G.’s organ-infused Memphis soul sound became a number-one hit on Billboard’s R&B chart. Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Jones at the North Carolina Music Fest, where he recalls growing up in Memphis, playing as a studio musician at Stax Recording Studio while still in high school, and the story behind “M.G.” in the band’s name. Jones is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum. His autobiographical book “The Time is Tight—My life Note By Note” is scheduled for release November 1, 2019. Jones’ music has been acknowledged by USA Today’s “100 Best Songs in History” and Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Songs of All Time.” Recipient of three Grammys and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, the hit-single “Green Onions” was inducted in to the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999.