Related Programs: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Issues and Ideas

Journeys of Discovery: Mercy Air's medevac lifeline at Fort Hunter Liggett

By 1 hour ago

  Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at U.S. Army Reserve base Fort Hunter Liggett in Monterey County for a conversation with the crew of Mercy Air medevac operations: area manager Jared Szaroleta, flight nurse Leslie Brown and pilot Jason Martin.

Mercy Air's primary mission is to support U.S. Army Reserve operations at Fort Hunter Liggett but they also respond to civilian casualties in Monterey and San Luis Obispo Counties. Mercy Air maintains a 24-hour presence for medevac service at Fort Hunter Liggett, with four crews and two helicopters.

Mercy Air's corporate parent, Air Methods, maintains 300 bases in 48 states with a complement of 400 aircraft. Operations were recently added at Paso Robles Airport.

Underwriting support provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show,  Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryiHeartRadioApple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com. Twitter: TomCWilmer. Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer. 

Tags: 
Fort Hunter Liggett
Mercy Air
Air Methods
Jared Szaroleta
Leslie Brown
Jason Martin
U.S. Army Reserve

Related Content

Journeys of Discovery: Fort Hunter Liggett’s unsung heroes

By Nov 10, 2020
Charles Bell

In honor of Veterans Day, correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Fort Hunter Liggett in Monterey County. Garrison Commander Charles Bell and Garrison HHC 1SG Clinton Unger share their passions and insights for the United States Army Reserve’s active duty soldiers, spouses and veterans. Colonel Bell also explains the status of COVID-19 preventative measures at Hunter Liggett.