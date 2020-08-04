Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery: Nurturing community at Kick Ash Coffee and traveling safe in Door County

  • Fun on the water in Door County, Wisconsin.
  • Kick Ash coffee house in Ellison Bay, Wisconsin is housed in a former church.
  • Carol Ash (right), owner of Kick Ash Coffee in Ellison Bay, Wisconsin.
  • Wilson's ice cream parlor and restaurant has been an iconic Door County not-to-be-missed summertime experience for generations.
  • Legendary places to stay in Door County, like the Hillside Inn have been a part of the fabric of Door County for decades.
Carol and Christian Ash share tales of their Kick Ash coffee house in Ellison Bay, Wisconsin. In the midst of COVID-19 their business, in addition to serving killer coffee and gluten-free pastries, has become a community gathering spot via their remote workplace with high-speed Internet. Come along and join the conversation as correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Carol and Christian Ash.

Next up, Jon Jarosh, Director of Communications at Destination Door County, shares insights into how Door County, Wisconsin has cultivated a motivated COVID-aware tourism sector that goes to great lengths to ensure safe social-distancing, wearing masks and encouraging outdoor dining venues. Intrinsic Door County experiences for more than a century include hiking, biking, boating and family forays at u-pick cherry farms.   

Related Content

Journeys of Discovery: Why a Door County diner and a brewery thrive in midst of COVID-19

By Aug 2, 2020
Thomas Wilmer

Karen Berndt, owner of Harbor Fish Market & Grille in Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin talks about the reasons why the historic business is thriving in the midst of COVID-19. A combination of ample outdoor dining  and a dedicated staff, attentive to proper social/health protocol are essential aspects of their success in maintaining a viable business.

Journeys of Discovery: Wisconsin's haunted lighthouses, cherries and family resorts

By Jul 16, 2019
Thomas Wilmer

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Door County, Wisconsin for an exploration of diverse attractions including historic lighthouses, ferryboats and bayside family-owned resorts. Distinctive culinary offerings include fresh-caught fish, and locally produced cheese and cherry culinary dishes.

Exploring Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin's maritime history

By Feb 19, 2017
Engine room telegraphs at Door County Maritime Museum
Jason Lopez

Boat building has been a part of Sturgeon Bay’s fabric since the 1830s. During the first and second World Wars, hundreds of Naval and support vessels, including the legendary PT Boat were built here. In addition to boat building and repair, Sturgeon Bay is also a safe harbor during the midst of winter for the 1,000 foot-long lake freighters. The Door County Maritime Museum chronicles and showcases the region’s nautical history. In addition to engaging displays and artifacts, the museum also maintains the fully restored 100 year-old MV John Purvis tugboat.

Join Adam Gronke the Maritime Museum’s Curator.

Wisconsin's ice-breaker ferry ride through Death's Door

By Feb 16, 2018
Road to the tip of the Door Peninsula in Wisconsin
Thomas Wilmer

It’s just a two and a half hour drive from Green Bay, Wisconsin to the tip of the Door Peninsula where the family owned Washington Island Ferry awaits to take you on a five mile, thirty minute boat ride to another world. 

Driving green-tourism via electric charging stations in Door County, Wisconsin

By Oct 30, 2017
Electric Vehicle charging station in Door County, Wisconsin
Door County CVB

Jack Moneypenny, President of the Door County Visitors Bureau came up with a brilliant but simple plan that stimulates tourism while simultaneously minimizing the carbon footprint. Join Moneypenny as he shares his electric charging station vision that now serves as a model showcase for the future of ecologically sustainable regional tourism.      