Journeys of Discovery: Nurturing community at Kick Ash Coffee and traveling safe in Door County

Carol and Christian Ash share tales of their Kick Ash coffee house in Ellison Bay, Wisconsin. In the midst of COVID-19 their business, in addition to serving killer coffee and gluten-free pastries, has become a community gathering spot via their remote workplace with high-speed Internet. Come along and join the conversation as correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Carol and Christian Ash.

Next up, Jon Jarosh, Director of Communications at Destination Door County, shares insights into how Door County, Wisconsin has cultivated a motivated COVID-aware tourism sector that goes to great lengths to ensure safe social-distancing, wearing masks and encouraging outdoor dining venues. Intrinsic Door County experiences for more than a century include hiking, biking, boating and family forays at u-pick cherry farms.

