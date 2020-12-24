Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery: Pond hockey and ice golf in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Discover why the midst of winter is a popular time to visit the Uppper Peninsula town of St. Ignas, Michigan. Tubing, sledding, skating, pond hockey, and snowmobiling are passionate pastimes with the locals and visitors alike.  

This show was originally broadcast January 20, 2018 and is reposted as a “best-of-the-best” podcast in celebration of Journeys of Discovery’s 30th anniversary producing on-air and digital media podcasts featured on KCBX and NPR One.

Throughout the year people come to St. Ignace, Michigan to board the ferry for a holiday on Mackinac Island. others spend a few days vacationing in St. Ignace and exploring nearby destinations such as the legendary Tahquamenon Falls and the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum just 11 miles north of town.

People from warmer regions often assume "True North" locals hunker down by the fireplace when the "Gales of November" arrive, followed by sub zero temperatures. Actually most locals literally go with the flow and get out on the ice. St. Ignace hosts the annual Fat Tire Bike on the Ice Race, Ice golf competitions and much more.

Come along and join correspondent, Tom Wilmer for a visit with Janet Peterson, Executive Director of the St. Ignace Michigan Chamber of Commerce for a journey of discovery with a special focus on very cool things to do in the wintertime. 

St. Ignace, one of North America’s oldest communities, settled by the French in 1671, is situated in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The town of 2,400 overlooks the Straits of Mackanac.

