Journeys of Discovery: Puckett’s Grocery store rocks with live music

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Rob Robinson, musician and owner of Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee. Puckett’s has been a community center of sorts in town since 1953. It’s much more than a grocery and eatery—it’s also a rocking live music venue.

Come along and join Robinson for the rest of the story and learn why Puckett’s is an anchor in the Nashville’s Big Back Yard economic, tourism destination initiative—the brainchild of Leiper’s Fork based visionary, Aubrey Preston. If you stop in on one of Puckett’s live music nights, don’t be surprised if you see Tanya Tucker or Winona Judd sashay up to the mike and belt out a tune.

This show is the 14th in a multi-part series showcasing Nashville’s Big Back Yard--an economic and tourism initiative that follows the Natchez Trace National Parkway route in Tennessee’s southwest quarter down to the Shoals Region in Northern Alabama. Leiper’s Fork is Nashville's Big Back Yard northern anchor and the only historic district along the Natchez Trace journey.

