Journeys of Discovery: Rural Tennessee’s 150 year-old George Dickel’s Cascade Hollow Distillery

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer deep in the realm of Tennessee’s historic whiskey distilleries. Wilmer visits with Kelly Coleman, brand home manager, and tour guide Tori Perry at Cascade Hollow Distillery in Tullahoma, Tennessee situated just down the road from Jack Daniels.

Cascade Hollow Distillery dates from 1878 when George Dickel opened for business in nearby Coffee County, Tennessee. 

Underwriting support for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

