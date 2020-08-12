Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery: Safe vacationing in Door County, Wisconsin

  • Sunset on Little Sister Bay, Door County, Wisconsin is a popular destination for families on vacation.
    Sunset on Little Sister Bay, Door County, Wisconsin is a popular destination for families on vacation.
    Thomas Wilmer
  • Jon Jarosh, Director of Communications for Destination Door County..
    Jon Jarosh, Director of Communications for Destination Door County..
    Thomas Wilmer

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Jon Jarosh, Director of Communications at Destination Door County. Jarosh explains how Door County, Wisconsin has cultivated a motivated COVID-aware tourism sector that goes to great lengths to ensure safe social-distancing, wearing masks and promoting safe outdoor dining and activity venues. Door County has been a favored vacation destination for families across the Midwest for more than a century. Popular outdoor activities include hiking, biking, boating, and family forays at u-pick cherry orchards. Outdoor experiences continue in the midst of winter with snow shoeing, cross country skiing and ice fishing on Sturgeon Bay.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel show podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com. Twitter: TomCWilmer. Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer. Member of the National Press Club in Washington D.C. Underwriting support provided by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

