Journeys of Discovery: San Francisco’s "Top of the Mark" offers timeless romance

The Mark Hopkins Intercontinental Hotel’s Top of the Mark has been the place to see and be seen in "The City by the Bay" since WWII. In addition to an array of signature libations and memorable cuisine, the Top of the Mark has also been a legendary San Francisco gathering spot for live music for close to a century.

The Top of the Mark show originally aired back in July 2011, but it remains as a classic “evergreen” production where the majority of the content remains as timeless and relevant today as when it was recorded back in 2011. Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a “best-of-the-best” Journeys of Discovery travel show celebrating 31 years of on air travel shows featured on NPR affiliate KCBXn and NPR's Podcast Directory.

