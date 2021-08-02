Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery: Sara Beth Urban shares insights about Tennessee Distillers Guild

By 5 minutes ago

Sara Beth Urban, executive director at the Tennessee Distillers Guild shares insights about Tennessee’s 25 participating distilleries. Urban also talks about the association’s advocacy to ensure and enhance the consumer’s experience while visiting destinations along the fabled Tennessee Whiskey Trail.

Underwriting support for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

Sara Beth Urban
Tennessee Whiskey Trail
Tennessee Distillers Guild
Nashville's Big Back Yard

Journeys of Discovery: Revealing nuances of producing Jack Daniel’s legendary Tennessee whiskey

By Aug 1, 2021
Ryan French

Jack Daniel’s Distillery, first opened back in 1866, claims the coveted title as Tennessee’s and America’s oldest registered distillery. Jack Daniel’s classic “Old No. 7” won its first of seven gold medals back in 1904 at the St. Louis Missouri World’s Fair.

Tom Wilmer reports from Lynchburg, Tennessee at Jack Daniel’s world headquarters for a most insightful conversation with assistant distiller Lexie Phillips. She reveals fascinating insights about the unique characteristics that make Jack Daniel’s whiskey so distinctive.

For example Jack Daniel’s coveted yeast strain has been cultured on location non-stop since Prohibition. The iron-free spring water is naturally filtered through Tennessee limestone, and locally sourced sugar maple, used in the charcoal filtration process, infuses unique, flavorful fruity and floral esters.

Come along and join Lexie Phillips at Jack Daniel’s stillhouse to discover the rest of the story.

Journeys of Discovery: Leiper’s Fork Distillery--homage to spirit of Natchez Trace pioneers

By Jan 11, 2021
Thomas Wilmer

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Lee Kennedy, owner of Leiper’s Fork Distillery located on the outskirts of uptown Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee. Kennedy shares insights about producing Tennessee whiskey and bourbon, events at the distillery and the process of growing his elixir’s market distribution.

Adventurous and daring spirits at Nashville’s Corsair Distillery

By Sep 2, 2016
Whiskey pot still at Corsair Distillery
Thomas Wilmer

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Darek Bell, owner and visionary at Corsair Distillery.

Corsair is the second oldest craft distillery in Tennessee, and was the very first to set up shop in Nashville.  

Tennessee whiskey makers Charlie and Andy Nelson—preserving the family’s 150-year legacy

By Aug 31, 2016
owners Andy and Charlie at Green Brier Distillery
Green Brier Distillery

 Charlie and Andy Nelson could easily serve as poster-children of the new generation of young Tennessee entrepreneurs who have a vision and act on it, in spite of obstacles and naysayers.

By pure happenstance the Nelson brothers stumbled upon a historical marker in the rural Tennessee village of Green Brier that transformed their lives.

Journeys of Discovery: A conversation with Franklin, TN historian--From Civil War to Civil Rights

By Jun 10, 2021
Ryan French

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Eric Jacobson, CEO of the Battle of Franklin Trust. Jacobson talks about the last major battle of the Civil War, The Battle of Franklin in Middle Tennessee, November 30, 1864.

He also shares insights about the complex legacy of the Civil War—from advances in medicine to the advent of the KKK. How the 1915 Hollywood film Birth of a Nation and the 1939 debut of Gone With The Wind propelled the advocates who believe that the war was actually a “War of Northern aggression”.

But most importantly Jacobson shares his optimistic faith in the critical thinking skills of the generation of Americans who came of age in the post civil-rights era.