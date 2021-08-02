Journeys of Discovery: Sara Beth Urban shares insights about Tennessee Distillers Guild

Sara Beth Urban, executive director at the Tennessee Distillers Guild shares insights about Tennessee’s 25 participating distilleries. Urban also talks about the association’s advocacy to ensure and enhance the consumer’s experience while visiting destinations along the fabled Tennessee Whiskey Trail.

