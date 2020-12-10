Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery: Savoring French Polynesia on the isle of Bora Bora

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from French Polynesia at the Intercontinental Bora Bora le Moana Resort, where he visits with rooms division manager Stephanie Hornain. She shares her passion for the resort, her fellow workers and life on the island of Bora Bora. We’ll also visit with two nurses from Ventura, California, as they share fondness for all things Tahitian, the island of Bora Bora and their favorite waterborne activities at the resort.

