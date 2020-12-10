Journeys of Discovery: Savoring French Polynesia on the isle of Bora Bora

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from French Polynesia at the Intercontinental Bora Bora le Moana Resort, where he visits with rooms division manager Stephanie Hornain. She shares her passion for the resort, her fellow workers and life on the island of Bora Bora. We’ll also visit with two nurses from Ventura, California, as they share fondness for all things Tahitian, the island of Bora Bora and their favorite waterborne activities at the resort.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, "Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer," featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, iHeartRadio, the NPR One App and Stitcher.com. Twitter: TomCWilmer. Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer. Underwriting support provided by The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, and the Honolulu-based Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative.