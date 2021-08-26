Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Journeys of Discovery: Shiloh National Military Park visit with ranger/historian Christopher Mekow

By 1 hour ago
  • Shiloh National Military Park Ranger and Lead Park Historic Weapons Supervisor Christopher Mekow.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Shiloh National Military Park Ranger and Lead Park Historic Weapons Supervisor Christopher Mekow.
    Thomas Wilmer
  • Confederate memorial at Shiloh National Military Park in Tennessee.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    Confederate memorial at Shiloh National Military Park in Tennessee.
    Thomas Wilmer

Shiloh National Military Park ranger and historian Christopher Mekow takes us on a walking tour of the historic battlefield and offers fascinating insights about the two-day battle, April 6-7, 1862. Nearly 110,000 American troops fought in the battle that resulted in 23,746 casualties--more than in all of America's previous wars combined.

The two days of fighting did not end in a decisive tactical victory for either side—the Union held the battlefield but failed to pursue the withdrawing Confederate forces—but the battle was a decisive strategic Confederate defeat.

After the Battle of Shiloh, Union forces proceeded to capture Corinth, Mississippi and its critical railroad junction--the intersection of the North/South Mobile & Ohio RR and the East/West Memphis & Charleston RR.

The battlefield is named after Shiloh Methodist Church, a small log church near Pittsburg Landing, Tennessee. Pittsburg Landing is the point on the Tennessee River where the Union forces landed for the battle; at the time referred to as "The Battle of Pittsburg Landing".

Click here to watch American Battlefield Trust’s animated map of Shiloh

The Battle of Shiloh was one of the first major battles in the Western Theater of the American Civil War. Shiloh National Military Park is located approximately 150 miles from Nashville and 110 miles from Memphis.

www.facebook.com/ShilohNMP

twitter.com/shilohnps

www.instagram.com/ShilohNPS

Underwriting support for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryiHeartRadioApple Podcast.


 

Related Content

Journeys of Discovery: Civil War dress, diet, disease and letters home

By Mar 19, 2021
Thomas Wilmer

 Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Chickamauga National Military Park at Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia for a conversation with U.S. National Park Ranger Lee White. Specializing in the human aspects of the Civil War soldiers, Ranger White shares insights about what they ate, the clothes and boots they wore, the diseases that killed them by the thousands, and their emotional state of being as documented in their poignant letters home. 

National Park explorations

By Mar 27, 2017
Ms. Robin White NPS Superintendent Little Rock Central High with fellow park rangers
National Park Service

A trip to Arkansas results in an emotional conversation about racism

The human side of Civil War soldiers, from dress, diet to disease and letters home

The National Park's Chickamauga Battlefield in Georgia with NPS Ranger Christopher Young

Journeys of Discovery: Exploring the possibility explorer Meriwether Lewis didn’t commit suicide

By Jun 15, 2021
Ryan French

Franklin, Tennessee historian and attorney-at-law Tony Turnbow, envestigates the possibility that Meriwether Lewis, of Lewis and Clark fame, didn’t commit suicide in 1809. Turnbow shares compelling circumstantial evidence that Lewis was actually murdered and robbed while traveling along the Natchez Trace in Tennessee.