Journeys of Discovery: Shiloh National Military Park visit with ranger/historian Christopher Mekow

Shiloh National Military Park ranger and historian Christopher Mekow takes us on a walking tour of the historic battlefield and offers fascinating insights about the two-day battle, April 6-7, 1862. Nearly 110,000 American troops fought in the battle that resulted in 23,746 casualties--more than in all of America's previous wars combined.

The two days of fighting did not end in a decisive tactical victory for either side—the Union held the battlefield but failed to pursue the withdrawing Confederate forces—but the battle was a decisive strategic Confederate defeat.

After the Battle of Shiloh, Union forces proceeded to capture Corinth, Mississippi and its critical railroad junction--the intersection of the North/South Mobile & Ohio RR and the East/West Memphis & Charleston RR.

The battlefield is named after Shiloh Methodist Church, a small log church near Pittsburg Landing, Tennessee. Pittsburg Landing is the point on the Tennessee River where the Union forces landed for the battle; at the time referred to as "The Battle of Pittsburg Landing".

Click here to watch American Battlefield Trust’s animated map of Shiloh

The Battle of Shiloh was one of the first major battles in the Western Theater of the American Civil War. Shiloh National Military Park is located approximately 150 miles from Nashville and 110 miles from Memphis.

www.facebook.com/ShilohNMP

twitter.com/shilohnps

www.instagram.com/ShilohNPS

Underwriting support for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcast.



