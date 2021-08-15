Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Journeys of Discovery: The story of how an exact replica Parthenon came to grace Nashville

By 1 hour ago
  • Nashville's Parthenon is an exact recreation of the original in Athens, Greece. The structure was built as a centerpiece of Tennessee's centennial celebration back in 1897.
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    Nashville's Parthenon is an exact recreation of the original in Athens, Greece. The structure was built as a centerpiece of Tennessee's centennial celebration back in 1897.
    Thomas Wilmer
  • Nashville's Athena inside the Parthenon is 47' tall.
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    Nashville's Athena inside the Parthenon is 47' tall.
    Thomas Wilmer
  • Sculpter Allen Lequire working on a clay model prior to constructing the actual 47 foot-tall Athena statue in Nashville's Parthenon.
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    Sculpter Allen Lequire working on a clay model prior to constructing the actual 47 foot-tall Athena statue in Nashville's Parthenon.
    Thomas Wilmer
  • As a reference to the massive size of Athena, the angel in her palm is 6 feet-tall.
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    As a reference to the massive size of Athena, the angel in her palm is 6 feet-tall.
    Thomas Wilmer

Nashville is known far and wide as Music City, but it’s also the home to a full-size exact replica of the Parthenon in Athens, Geece. How this incredible architectural gem came to be dates back to the pioneer days when Nashville was dubbed the Athens of the South due to its passion for education and the arts.

When the state of Tennessee celebrated its 1897 Centennial exhibition, Nashville contributed the Parthenon to house the Arts building.

Join sculptor Alan Lequire who created the Parthenon’s 42 foot-tall statue of Athena eight decades after the conclusion of the centennial fair. We’ll then visit with Wesley Paine Director of the Parthenon as she shares the story of the Parthenon’s creation, experiencing the 1897 centennial exhibition, saving and renovating the structure in the 1920s and its function today as Nashville’s gallery of art. 

This show was originally recorded in 2017 (Wesley Paine recently in May 2021). This show is reposted as a Best-of-the-Best audio travel show in celebration of Journeys of Discovery’s 32nd anniversary producing radio travel features for NPR affiliate KCBX.

Related Content

Journeys of Discovery: Robots rule at Tennessee’s new State Library & Archives

By Aug 4, 2021
Thomas Wilmer

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the Tennessee State Library & Archives in Nashville, Tennessee with State Librarian and Archivist Charles Sherrill. The new 165,000 square-foot, 3-story facility is a game changer for anyone seeking information about any nuance of Tennessee’s history via robotic access to historical documents.

The multi-story robotic retrieval system archives are so extensive that if all the historical documents were set on one linear bookshelf—it would be 26-miles long.

Journeys of Discovery: Maggie Vaughn, Tennessee’s Poet-Laureate rocking for 26 years

By Jul 18, 2021
Ryan French

Join Tennessee’s poetic maven, “Maggie” Margaret Britton Vaughn at her home in the village of Bell Buckle where she waxes eloquent about her immersive, creative life in Tennessee with correspondent Tom Wilmer.

The diversity of her artistic expressions include decades of writing lyrics for Nashville Country stars including Ernest Tubb, Charley Weaver and Loretta Lynn.

Her lifelong friendship with Minnie Pearl remains as one of her true creative treasures…along with a lifelong adoration for Nashville’s “Mother Church”—The Ryman Auditorium.

Ms. Vaughn is celebrating her 26th year as the state of Tennessee’s official Poet Laureate. Close to her heart is her Bicentennial poem written back in 1996 that remains today as fresh and timeless as yesterday.

Come along and join Ms. Vaughn for a riveting and hilarious hour of tales her amazing 83-year journey chronicling a passionate love for life in the south.

Journeys of Discovery: Iconic dining and lodging in Nashville’s Vanderbilt-Midtown neighborhood

By Aug 3, 2021
Thomas Wilmer

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in the heart of Nashville, Tennessee for a visit at two iconic Midtown destinations. First up is a locals’ favorite dining spot--Midtown Café has been catering to locals and luminaries since 1987. We’ll stop in for a visit with general manager Doug Stevenson who’s been there with a smile on his face since 1996.

Next up is a visit with Hugh Anderson, general manager at the four-star Loews Vanderbilt Hotel, fitting located directly adjacent to Vanderbilt University and within walking distance of Music City’s attractions, including the iconic Ryman Auditorium. 

Intro & Outro music performed by Nashville musician Gabe Dixon from his album My Favorite on the Concord Music label.

Journeys of Discovery: Rural Tennessee’s 150 year-old George Dickel’s Cascade Hollow Distillery

By Jul 28, 2021
Ryan French

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer deep in the realm of Tennessee’s historic whiskey distilleries. Wilmer visits with Kelly Coleman, brand home manager, and tour guide Tori Perry at Cascade Hollow Distillery in Tullahoma, Tennessee situated just down the road from Jack Daniels.

Cascade Hollow Distillery dates from 1878 when George Dickel opened for business in nearby Coffee County, Tennessee. 